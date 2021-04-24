Advertisement

Former UMaine women’s hockey stars up for NWHL postseason awards

Bob Corkum stepped down as USA Women’s National Coach
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine women’s hockey stars were announced as finalists for the NWHL’s major postseason awards. Goalie Carly Jackson named a finalist for the NWHL Goalie of the Year and also Newcomer of the Year awards. Defender Brooke Stacey is a finalist for the Denna Laing award which goes to the player exemplifying perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the sport. She returned to play this year after having a child.

Former UMaine hockey player, and associate head coach, Bob Corkum stepped down as USA Women’s National Coach this week citing not being comfortable with coronavirus protocols. The women’s world championships were to start May 6th in Canada but have since been postponed indefinitely.

