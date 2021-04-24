Advertisement

Augusta Fire-Rescue holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week

The department will be administering the Moderna vaccine.
Augusta Fire Department
Augusta Fire Department(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Fire Department says they will be holding multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week.

Here is the schedule: Tuesday, 4/27/21, 6pm-9pm at Belgrade Community Center

Thursday, 4/29/21, 5pm to 9pm at Chelsea Elementary School

Saturday 5/1/21, 8am-5pm at Cony High School

The department will be administering the Moderna vaccine.

Register here.

We are happy to announce we will be holding multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week. Below is the schedule of...

Posted by Augusta Maine Fire-Rescue on Friday, April 23, 2021

