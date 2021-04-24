Augusta Fire-Rescue holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week
The department will be administering the Moderna vaccine.
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Fire Department says they will be holding multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week.
Here is the schedule: Tuesday, 4/27/21, 6pm-9pm at Belgrade Community Center
Thursday, 4/29/21, 5pm to 9pm at Chelsea Elementary School
Saturday 5/1/21, 8am-5pm at Cony High School
The department will be administering the Moderna vaccine.
Register here.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.