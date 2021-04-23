Volunteers with Downeast Horizons clean up Brewer park

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Folks with Downeast Horizons spent the day cleaning up Maple Street Park in Brewer.

It’s part of their Earth Day volunteering effort.

Downeast Horizons offers services for local people with intellectual disabilities and their families.

Executive Director Tony Zambrano says they enjoy giving back to the community that does so much for them.

“It feels good to help others and your community. It’s a lifelong thing. Continue to do it, not just today on Earth Day sort of, but throughout your life. Give back, and it will make the world a better place,” said Zambrano.

“The majority of stuff we’ve done here, I probably would have never done but with Downeast it’s been a life changer,” said Michael Mooney, a volunteer.

The group delayed the clean-up by a day because of the weather yesterday.

Everyone who took part picked up sticks and leaves to make it easier on the lawnmowers.

Zambrano says this is the fifth year they’ve cleaned up the park.

