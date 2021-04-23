Advertisement

Volunteer Maine seeking nomination submissions for annual Governor’s Awards

The deadline for submission is 5 pm next Friday, April 30th.
The deadline for submission is 5 pm next Friday, April 30th.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABI) - Volunteer Maine is seeking nominations for all categories of the 35th annual Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism.

The awards will recognize people who have gone above and beyond for Maine communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you know someone who should be nominated for the competitive award categories as well as the non-competitive Maine Volunteer Roll of Honor, the deadline for submission is 5pm next Friday, April 30th.

“We usually do it by calendar year, but we said, ‘let’s just highlight these people who really stepped up during COVID,’” said Kelsey Preecs, Volunteer Initiatives Program Officer for Volunteer Maine. “So we’re calling it the COVID Year. Anybody who thinks that they can nominate somebody, send them on down, because what a crazy year. Like, we need to say thank you to all those people.”

More information on eligibility, selection criteria and how to nominate someone for the Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism visit volunteermaine.gov.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police pursuit ends in Orono Thursday.
Police pursuit runs through four towns Thursday, ending in Orono
Vaccines
Head of Maine CDC says state in midst of syndemic
Newly released coronavirus cases in Maine
378 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths in Maine
Latest coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC
410 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death
Report: Bangor woman facing charges after raid at home on Union Street

Latest News

Northern Kingdom Music
Local music store has seen high sales throughout pandemic
Acadia National Park receives hybrid learning grant
On old wooden bench sits at the head of the Woodlawn Trail in Ellsworth.
Hiking in Ellsworth: new online resource shows you where
2019 police shooting of Medford man justified by Attorney General's Office.
Maine Attorney General says 2019 police shooting of Medford man justified