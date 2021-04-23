Volunteer Maine seeking nomination submissions for annual Governor’s Awards

(WABI) - Volunteer Maine is seeking nominations for all categories of the 35th annual Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism.

The awards will recognize people who have gone above and beyond for Maine communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you know someone who should be nominated for the competitive award categories as well as the non-competitive Maine Volunteer Roll of Honor, the deadline for submission is 5pm next Friday, April 30th.

“We usually do it by calendar year, but we said, ‘let’s just highlight these people who really stepped up during COVID,’” said Kelsey Preecs, Volunteer Initiatives Program Officer for Volunteer Maine. “So we’re calling it the COVID Year. Anybody who thinks that they can nominate somebody, send them on down, because what a crazy year. Like, we need to say thank you to all those people.”

More information on eligibility, selection criteria and how to nominate someone for the Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism visit volunteermaine.gov.

