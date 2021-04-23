National Drug Take Back Day takes unwanted pills out of the wrong hands

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day.

Two local law enforcement agencies got a head start collecting unwanted pills, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Bangor Police Department.

“This is an opportunity. Get them out of the house and get them away from folks that have other uses for them,” said Lieutenant James Ellis of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Folks can drop off unwanted pills and meds to keep them from getting into the wrong hands.

“Well there are a lot of people who do have pain killers, opioids, medications, that have a high dollar value, or they’re medications or drugs that are sought after for illegal use. So this does provide people an opportunity to get those meds out of their control, out of their homes,” said Sergeant Wade Betters, Bangor Police Spokesperson.

“We know that 1 in 6 high school students in Penobscot County reported an ease of access of getting ahold of prescription medications that do not belong to them and misusing them, so if we can take that option away, the likelihood of misuse is going to decrease tremendously,” said Brianna Bryant, Certified Prevention Specialist with Bangor Public Health.

In these national drug take back events, Maine is notorious for the amount of opioids and prescription pills that get dropped off.

“The numbers from the take back in October were huge. Probably the biggest one we’ve done,” said Ellis.

Nearly 900lbs for the Bangor Police Department and more than 1,600lbs for the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s good that we take those drugs back, but it also kind of tells you just how many medications are prescribed up here in the state of Maine,” said Betters.

Drug Take Back Day continues Saturday on Union Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

