Mild & Sunny Saturday, More Rain On The Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to move into the Maritimes with high pressure moving along the coast. These two will continue to bring blustery conditions to the region through this evening before winds die down for Saturday. Expect gusts this evening to be out of the WNW gusting 30-40 mph. As high pressure builds in, skies will remain clear overnight and lows will drop into the 30s and low 40s. For Saturday, expect lots of sunshine and with an upper-level ridge building in, highs will reach into the 60s with a few spots inland closing in on the 70° mark. Winds will still be out of the west around 15-25 mph. Some changes by Sunday. Low pressure over the Great Lakes and another low moving up the east coast will try to merge into one over New England. Watching the track of both these lows as they will bring the chance of rain by Sunday and into early Monday. For now, the Great Lakes low looks to stay in southern Canada grazing the north and the east coast low looks to stay offshore and could graze the coast line. Temperatures will cool down into the 50s for these days. An upper-level ridge by the middle of next week will bring mild & dry conditions. A few spots could be talking about some highs close to 70°.

TONIGHT: Clears skies with decreasing winds. Winds out of the WSW around 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: High pressure builds in. Mostly sunny skies. Highs reaching the 50s & 60s. Winds out of the west around 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain showers with highs in the 40s & 50s. SE wind around 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: AM rain showers coming to an end. Highs in the 50s & winds out of the NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50s & 60s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs in the 50s & 60s. SE winds around 5-15 mph

