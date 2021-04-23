Marijuana oversight discussed by committee

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -A bill to address concerns about oversight of Maine’s Medical Marijuana Program was discussed by the Veterans and Legal Affairs committee today.

The Office of Marijuana Policy is responsible for the oversight of legalized marijuana in the state and can make technical changes to existing rules.

Supporters of the bill say current rules set to go into effect are too restrictive and expensive and represent an overreach of OMP’s power.

The bill would require any rule changes that would significantly affect caregivers and growers be referred to the legislature.

Some of the rule changes objected to include the implementation of a seed to sale tracking system and 24 hour security systems for grow operations.

The bill would also provide for more input from caregivers, patients, and physicians on rule changes.

Representative Lynne Williams (D - Bar Harbor) sponsored the bill. (LD 1242)

”What we’re talking about here is not whether the changes are required or not but whether and who makes those changes.”

You can watch the full public hearing on YouTube.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.