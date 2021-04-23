Advertisement

Man charged with aggravated reckless conduct after road rage incident

Bates was released on bail.
Bates is charged with aggravated reckless conduct.
Bates is charged with aggravated reckless conduct.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN, Maine (WABI) - Police arrested a man they say was involved in a road rage incident Wednesday night in Warren.

Michael Bates is charged with aggravated reckless conduct.

Police say Bates was driving his motorcycle on Atlantic Highway in warren when he passed another car and pulled out a gun.

Officials say Bates pointed the gun at the driver then took off on his motorcycle.

Police later found him off of Atlantic Highway and took the gun into evidence.

Bates was taken to Knox County Jail.

Bates was later released on bail.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccines
Head of Maine CDC says state in midst of syndemic
"It’s been tough tough having to work around her fishing with a crown on," said F/V Victoria...
Lobsterwoman turned pageant winner to represent Maine in Las Vegas
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 21st
Maine CDC reports 516 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Report: Bangor woman facing charges after raid at home on Union Street
The Maine CDC says 107 people in Maine have tested positive for the coronavirus after being...
Maine CDC reports 107 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, one death

Latest News

Police pull over man accused of driving wrong way on I-295
Westbrook man arrested after driving wrong-way on highway, police say
This morning’s virtual press conference can be seen on Senator Troy Jackson’s facebook page.
Maine Democratic legislative leaders unveil proposal to ban corporate contributions to political candidates
The “Protecting the Right to Organize”- or PRO Act was recently sponsored by Senator Angus King.
Maine AFL-CIO urging Collins to back PRO Act
Phone Scam
FBI warns New Englanders about fake government agent scams