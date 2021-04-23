Man charged with aggravated reckless conduct after road rage incident

WARREN, Maine (WABI) - Police arrested a man they say was involved in a road rage incident Wednesday night in Warren.

Michael Bates is charged with aggravated reckless conduct.

Police say Bates was driving his motorcycle on Atlantic Highway in warren when he passed another car and pulled out a gun.

Officials say Bates pointed the gun at the driver then took off on his motorcycle.

Police later found him off of Atlantic Highway and took the gun into evidence.

Bates was taken to Knox County Jail.

Bates was later released on bail.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.