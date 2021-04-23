Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation grants will help Maine organizations and nonprofits

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation will continue to financially assist Maine organizations and nonprofits over the course of the next year.

The foundation recently announced a new matching grants initiative called MAC - Masons Assisting Communities.

Grants will fund specific ventures by matching the dollar amount the organization raises for that cause.

Grants can be applied for in different categories, including community betterment projects, youth activities, and supporting Maine’s elderly.

Last year, MMCF issued 225 grants totaling $350,000.

“Masons is a great fraternity. It’s one of the oldest fraternities in the world, and we’re trying to make it not as big a secret as it’s been in the past. My goal is to make sure it’s not a secret, to get out the message with this MAC program, and make sure folks know that we are here to help,” said Susan Scacchi, Executive Director of MMCF.

All community organizations and nonprofits that need assistance should contact their local Masonic Lodge to apply.

