Advertisement

Maine Attorney General says 2019 police shooting of Medford man justified

2019 police shooting of Medford man justified by Attorney General's Office.
2019 police shooting of Medford man justified by Attorney General's Office.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - The Maine Attorney General’s office has found a police shooting in April of 2019 in Medford to be justified.

Police say they tried to pull over 42-year-old Douglas Hazen, but he kept driving.

There was an armed confrontation at his house.

The Attorney General’s report says officers ended up shooting Hazen after non-deadly force did not work.

Hazen survived and was charged with criminal threatening with a firearm and failing to stop for an officer.

He was sentenced to two years behind bars.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police pursuit ends in Orono Thursday.
Police pursuit runs through four towns Thursday, ending in Orono
Vaccines
Head of Maine CDC says state in midst of syndemic
Newly released coronavirus cases in Maine
378 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths in Maine
Latest coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC
410 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death
Report: Bangor woman facing charges after raid at home on Union Street

Latest News

National Drug Take Back Day kicks off Saturday.
National Drug Take Back Day takes unwanted pills out of the wrong hands
Newly released coronavirus cases in Maine
378 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths in Maine
Rayshaun Moore, 35, was arrested after police were called to a Harlow Street business in...
Jury selection begins Friday for Bangor man charged with murder
Rayshaun jury selection
Rayshaun jury selection