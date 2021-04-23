Maine Attorney General says 2019 police shooting of Medford man justified
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - The Maine Attorney General’s office has found a police shooting in April of 2019 in Medford to be justified.
Police say they tried to pull over 42-year-old Douglas Hazen, but he kept driving.
There was an armed confrontation at his house.
The Attorney General’s report says officers ended up shooting Hazen after non-deadly force did not work.
Hazen survived and was charged with criminal threatening with a firearm and failing to stop for an officer.
He was sentenced to two years behind bars.
