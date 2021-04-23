Advertisement

Local music store has seen high sales throughout pandemic

Acoustic guitar at Northern Kingdom Music
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sales of musical instruments have remained high throughout the pandemic.

”When it comes in, it goes right back out.”

Darren Hope manages Northern Kingdom Music in Bangor. Like most businesses, they had to shut down in April and May of last year, but since then, the pandemic has actually been good for business.

“The first day I was back in June was as busy as a December 22nd, and it hasn’t stopped. It shows no sign of stopping.”

Hope says with trips postponed, shows cancelled, and other entertainment limited, people invested their money in a new instrument.

“Really great thing to do to keep yourself from going stir crazy in the house, so people were picking up guitar, bass, ukuleles, bass, dobros, you name it.”

Many customers were picking up an instrument for the first time.

“So it’s gotten a lot of new people into music.”

Which will continue to be good for business and good for the local music scene.

“It’s laid the framework to continue to have more sales simply because it created a ground level of new players.”

Hope says there are some problems keeping everything in stock since suppliers are struggling with shipping delays and other pandemic-related issues. But he says there’s plenty for newcomers.

“Come into your local music store. Ask all the questions you need to, try a few things out, and then the biggest thing is jump in and do it. Don’t stop, just keep going.”

