Jury selection begins Friday for Bangor man charged with murder

Rayshaun Moore, 35, was arrested after police were called to a Harlow Street business in February.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Jury selection begins Friday for a Bangor man charged with murdering another man after a fight outside a Bangor nightclub.

Rayshaun Moore, 35, was arrested after police were called to a Harlow Street business in February.

There was report of an injured man in the parking lot. Police say Moore got into a confrontation with Demetrius Snow, 25, of Bangor.

Snow was taken to the hospital where he later died.

