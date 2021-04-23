Jury selection begins Friday for Bangor man charged with murder

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Jury selection begins Friday for a Bangor man charged with murdering another man after a fight outside a Bangor nightclub.

Rayshaun Moore, 35, was arrested after police were called to a Harlow Street business in February.

There was report of an injured man in the parking lot. Police say Moore got into a confrontation with Demetrius Snow, 25, of Bangor.

Snow was taken to the hospital where he later died.

