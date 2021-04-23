Advertisement

Husson University hosts safe driving fair

Students could get an inside look at how officials conduct impaired driving evaluations.
Husson Safe Driving Fair
Husson Safe Driving Fair
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Students and staff at Husson University found a unique way to learn about safe driving today.

People attending could try out fatal vision goggles and a crash sled that highlights the importance of seat belts.

One simulator even mimicked what happens in a rollover accident.

Registered Nurse Tara Philbrick says she organized the event to show they care about the safety and wellbeing of their students.

”I’m hoping that they take away the awareness that their decisions affect other people and that they can actually save lives by driving safe,” said Philbrick.

The Maine Department of Public Safety’s Impaired Driving Roadside Testing Vehicle was also there.

Students could get an inside look at how officials conduct impaired driving evaluations.

