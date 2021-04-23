Advertisement

Hiking in Ellsworth: new online resource shows you where

On old wooden bench sits at the head of the Woodlawn Trail in Ellsworth.
On old wooden bench sits at the head of the Woodlawn Trail in Ellsworth.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Heart of Ellsworth has launched a new resource on their website to help visitors and residents explore the city’s hiking trails.

The organization partnered with Maine Trail Finder to highlight nine hiking trails, most of which are accessible near Ellsworth’s downtown area. The website’s hiking page includes trail photos and descriptions as well as an integrated map of trail locations.

Heart of Ellsworth says promoting environmental activities is part of their larger work toward Ellsworth’s revitalization.

”I think that this sort of gives - not only can anybody walk these trails, but it’s sort of a little bit more adjustable, beginner sort of guide as to what our city has to offer. And they’re not as crowded.”

To view the new hiking resource, visit heartofellsworth.org.

