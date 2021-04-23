Advertisement

Grant program would boost Maine tourism, hospitality

Rafferty says the grants would be financed by federal money Maine has received this year.
(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine might create a grant program designed to help the state’s tourism and hospitality industries, which have suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic Sen. Joe Rafferty of Kennebunk has introduced a proposal that would allow tourism and hospitality businesses that lost revenue due to the pandemic to apply for the grants.

The proposal will face votes in legislative committee.

