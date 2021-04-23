Grant program would boost Maine tourism, hospitality

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine might create a grant program designed to help the state’s tourism and hospitality industries, which have suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic Sen. Joe Rafferty of Kennebunk has introduced a proposal that would allow tourism and hospitality businesses that lost revenue due to the pandemic to apply for the grants.

Rafferty says the grants would be financed by federal money Maine has received this year.

The proposal will face votes in legislative committee.

