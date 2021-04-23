Advertisement

Four Maine counties designated ‘yellow’ as COVID-19 cases rise

Androscoggin, Kennebec, Oxford, and Somerset Counties have moved to “yellow” status.
Four counties are now yellow in the Department of Education's color-coded system on school...
Four counties are now yellow in the Department of Education's color-coded system on school safety during the pandemic.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Four counties are now yellow in the Department of Education’s color-coded system on school safety during the pandemic.

They are Androscoggin, Kennebec, Oxford, and Somerset Counties.

All other counties remain green.

A yellow designation suggests a hybrid learning model.

Health officials say Androscoggin has experienced a sharp increase in cases over the last two weeks with a new case rate more than double the statewide average.

Kennebec, Oxford, and Somerset Counties all have new case rates that exceed the state average.

Health officials are closely monitoring Franklin County and York County as those counties see a rise in new case rates.

Over the last 30 days, the rate of new cases for school staff and students has risen to 45 per 10,000, but remains about 40 percent lower than a new case rate of 74 per 10,000 for the general population.

The next education update will be on Friday, May 7.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police pursuit ends in Orono Thursday.
Police pursuit runs through four towns Thursday, ending in Orono
Vaccines
Head of Maine CDC says state in midst of syndemic
Latest coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC
410 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death
Report: Bangor woman facing charges after raid at home on Union Street
Bates is charged with aggravated reckless conduct.
Man charged with aggravated reckless conduct after road rage incident

Latest News

With the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a new recommendation for pregnant and...
US drop in vaccine demand has some places turning down doses
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
LIVE: US health panel reviews J&J vaccine pause over rare clots
Newly released coronavirus cases in Maine
378 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths in Maine
CDC advisors will meet to discuss the fate of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
CDC advisors will meet to discuss the fate of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine