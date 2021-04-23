Brighter, Warmer & Still Breezy Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will move to our northeast today allowing skies to brighten as the day progresses. With the storm still in the vicinity, the gusty west/northwest wind will continue today with gusts to 35-45 MPH possible. Warmer air moving in behind the departing will allow temperatures to climb into the 50s for most spots today. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today as the storm slowly moves away and a ridge of high pressure begins to nose into the region. The combination of brighter skies and warmer temperatures will make it so that the wind chill won’t be as much of a factor even with the gusty breeze today. Skies will be clear tonight with lows dropping to the 30s.

High pressure will build in for Saturday, providing us with a beautiful day. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and temperatures going back well above average with highs in the 60s to near 70°. Rain enters the forecast Sunday as low-pressure approaches from the Great Lakes Region and another low approaches from the south. Clouds will thicken up Sunday morning with rain developing during the afternoon. Temperatures on Sunday will be in 50s. Showers may linger into Monday morning followed by brightening skies as low pressure moves to our east. Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. A ridge of high pressure will build into the region to bring us a nice stretch of weather through midweek with temperatures getting back to the 60s for most spots.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy and milder. Highs between 48°-58°. West/northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 35-45 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 59°-69°. West wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain developing during the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Monday: Morning showers then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

