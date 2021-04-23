Advertisement

Belly fat increases risk for heart disease, diabetes, stroke, high cholesterol, report says

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s time for a gut check.

Too much fat around the midsection could be linked to heart disease, according to new guidelines from the American Heart Association.

Researchers say a protruding tummy may be a sign of visceral fat – a dangerous form of fat that wraps itself around organs deep inside the body.

Belly fat raises your risk for heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, stroke and high cholesterol, research shows.

Experts think that’s because visceral fat makes more inflammatory proteins that can narrow blood vessels, raise blood pressure, and inflame tissues and organs.

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say non-pregnant women with a waist size greater than 35 inches and men with a waist larger than 40 inches are at higher risk.

Experts recommend aerobic and strength training to reduce belly fat.

A well-balanced diet with less sugar and fewer processed foods also helps.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police pursuit ends in Orono Thursday.
Police pursuit runs through four towns Thursday, ending in Orono
Vaccines
Head of Maine CDC says state in midst of syndemic
Newly released coronavirus cases in Maine
378 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths in Maine
Latest coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC
410 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death
Report: Bangor woman facing charges after raid at home on Union Street

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los...
‘I’m in!’: Caitlyn Jenner running for California governor
Northern Kingdom Music
Local music store has seen high sales throughout pandemic
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
US health panel urges restarting J&J COVID-19 vaccinations
Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
Calls mount for video release in fatal shooting by N.C. deputies
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
Court record: Chauvin to be sentenced June 16 in Floyd death