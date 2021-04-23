Acadia National Park receives hybrid learning grant

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK, Maine (WABI) - Acadia National Park is one of thirty-two national parks to receive an Open OutDoors for Kids Hybrid Learning grant from the National Park Foundation.

The grant is received in partnership with the Schoodic Institute.

It will support the development of virtual nature clubs and virtual spring field trips that connect students and their families to Acadia experiences and resources.

Acadia and Schoodic educators already have led about six hundred virtual programs since last September.

“These adaptations will help us still offer an outdoor opportunity to recreate, connect with other people, and connect with nature, which has a multitude of benefits, both form the learning side with the curriculum, and also the health and safety and wellbeing of human beings,” said Acadia National Park’s Education Coordinator Kate Petrie.

For more information about the virtual programs, visit nps.gov/acad.

