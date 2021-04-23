378 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths in Maine
1 person in Kennebec County and another in York County died with COVID-19, according to Maine CDC
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - For the second day in a row, Kennebec County lost a resident to coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC. Total deaths in that county now total 65 since the pandemic began.
A death was also reported in York County.
378 newly recorded cases of coronavirus.
That brings the daily average for the last week to 3- hundred 95 cases.
Total cases of COVID-19 now stand at 59,239.
Of those, 44,286 are confirmed.
Overall deaths now total 771.
48 patients are in critical care. 18 are on ventilators.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.