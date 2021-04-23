378 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths in Maine

Newly released coronavirus cases in Maine (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - For the second day in a row, Kennebec County lost a resident to coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC. Total deaths in that county now total 65 since the pandemic began.

A death was also reported in York County.

378 newly recorded cases of coronavirus.

That brings the daily average for the last week to 3- hundred 95 cases.

Total cases of COVID-19 now stand at 59,239.

Of those, 44,286 are confirmed.

Overall deaths now total 771.

48 patients are in critical care. 18 are on ventilators.

