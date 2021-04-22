Westbrook man arrested after driving wrong-way on highway, police say

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State police arresting a Westbrook man for driving the wrong way on interstate I-295.

Officials say Eric Page was heading north in the southbound lane in portland around 9:20 this morning.

Page reportedly kept driving - even after passing a marked state police cruiser with its blue lights on.

He eventually pulled over.

Police say Page’s blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit

