Westbrook man arrested after driving wrong-way on highway, police say
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State police arresting a Westbrook man for driving the wrong way on interstate I-295.
Officials say Eric Page was heading north in the southbound lane in portland around 9:20 this morning.
Page reportedly kept driving - even after passing a marked state police cruiser with its blue lights on.
He eventually pulled over.
Police say Page’s blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit
