Warren’s Midcoast Sternmen set to sail into PBA semipro basketball league

WARREN, Maine (WABI) - A new Professional Basketball Association team called the Midcoast Sternmen is set to begin next month. The semipro league has teams in Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia but the team based out of Warren, Maine, is ready to take them all on.

“I’m in a small community on the Midcoast. The league runs May through August. That’s when we are at our busiest,” says Midcoast Sternman founder Brad Galley.

The Midcoast Sternmen put together by former EMCC and Husson player Brad Galley. With hopes of growing more than the game on the Midcoast.

“Everyone I know can’t find help,” says Galley, “So, if we are bringing in five or 10 guys, I know I can place them and get them part-time jobs.”

Waldoboro’s Jim Graffam will coach the team. He’s coached in Maine at the prep and college levels. They will play at the Midcoast Athletic Center.

“It’s kind of going to be like the old Saint Joe’s,” says Galley, “They called it the ‘chamber of horrors.’ It’s going to be tight. If we get 150 fans, it’s going to feel like 1,000.”

They held open tryouts this past month for about 10 spots.

“I was blown away at the amount of talent that showed up,” says Galley.

Their first signing even played in the PAC-12.

“Carter Skaggs,” says Galley, “He was a double-digit scorer at Washington State University.”

Guys Mainers will know from Thomas like Izaiah Winston-Brooks, Fort Kent’s Thomas Enerva and Husson’s Trevon Butler are on the roster.

“Scouts and general managers can see these guys,” says Galley, “and these guys can get signed to go overseas and go make real money playing basketball.”

And Galley hopes to grow pros but also the grow the game.

“Get young kids out there and get them seeing, you know, some 6′6′' guy who’s dunking,” says Galley, “Get them excited. Come to a couple of our clinics, come to our camps and just fall in love with the players, fall in love with the game.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.