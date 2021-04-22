Warmer, But Still Windy For Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure has moved off into New Brunswick. This is still bringing impacts to the region including cold temperatures, light snow & windy conditions. Winds on the backside of the low have shifted out of the northwest drawing in the colder air. Winds have been gusting upwards of 45 mph and will back off a bit this evening before picking back up for the first half of Friday. Temperatures today will feel much colder thanks to those stronger winds. Snow showers will come to an end for most, but will remain over the far north where a few more inches of additional snowfall will be possible. Partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening with lows in the 20s & 30s. By Friday, the low stays pretty stationary meaning winds will still impact us to start the day off. Winds will die down some by the afternoon and wind chill values won’t be as big of a deal as highs will reach into the 40s & 50s. Skies will also be brightening throughout the day. High pressure builds in for Saturday with a gorgeous day on the way. Highs will reach well into the 60s for many. Changes come by Sunday as another low pressure will move up the coast. This will bring increasing chances of rain by Sunday and will carry over into the first half of Monday. There will be some lows into early Monday that drift into the low 30s, this could result in a window of light snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Drier and warmer conditions expected by the middle part of next week.

TONIGHT: Decreasing snow showers. Lows in the 20s & 30s, but will feel like the teens & 20s with the wind chill. Winds WNE around 20-30 mph and will taper off a bit overnight.

FRIDAY: Another cold morning, but drier & brighter conditions will be on the way. Winds will be strongest during the morning as WNW winds will gust near 45 mph and will taper off through the rest of the day. Highs will reach into the 40s & 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs reaching the 50s & 60s. Winds out of the west around 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain showers with highs in the 40s & 50s. ESE wind around 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: AM rain showers coming to an end. Highs in the 50s & winds out of the NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50s & 60s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

