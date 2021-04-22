USDA invests $6 million in Maine water, energy infrastructure

Maine (WABI) - USDA Rural Development is investing more than six million dollars in Maine rural water and and renewable energy infrastructure.

As part of a nationwide initiative, 11 wastewater facilities and rural businesses in Maine will receive loans and grant money.

Rockland will get almost $500,000 to rehabilitate the city’s wastewater treatment facility.

Nettie Fox Farm in Newburgh will get over $3,000 for a solar roof system.

”We’re doing this basically to expand access to safe drinking water and finance renewable energy systems that benefit residents, businesses, and communities across the state of Maine,” said Tommy Higgins, acting state director for USDA Rural Development Maine.

Higgins says protecting the environment in rural areas is just as important as urban areas.

For a full list of recipients or to ask about funding, head to their website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.