Unemployment levels continue to drop in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Claims for unemployment compensation are on a two-week decline in Maine.

The Maine Department of Labor recorded roughly 1,700 initial claims for state jobless benefits the week ending April 17th. That’s down almost 400 from the week ending April 10th.

Another 100 initial claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). That’s half the number from the week before.

Continued claims for state unemployment dropped from roughly 15,100 to 14,400. Another 13,200 weekly certifications were filed for PUA. That’s the same number from the previous week.

Maine unemployment figures for the week ending April 17th, 2021 (WABI)

