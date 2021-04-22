Advertisement

UMaine field hockey earns awards, set to face Stanford in the America East tournament

Maine plays Thursday at 2:30 PM in New Jersey
UMaine field hockey earns awards, set to face Stanford in the America East tournament
UMaine field hockey earns awards, set to face Stanford in the America East tournament
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine field hockey had 9 players recognized with conference postseason awards. Michelle Simpson and Josette Babineau earned co-coaching staff of the year. Hana Davis earned midfielder of the year.

UMaine Athletics link of all 9 postseason awards.

UMaine heads into the conference tournament Thursday against Stanford. Their semifinal match is at 2:30 PM in New Jersey. They Black Bears beat the Cardinal last week scoring in the final minute to win by a goal.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
"It’s been tough tough having to work around her fishing with a crown on," said F/V Victoria...
Lobsterwoman turned pageant winner to represent Maine in Las Vegas
Vaccines
Head of Maine CDC says state in midst of syndemic
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 21st
Maine CDC reports 516 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
The Maine CDC says 107 people in Maine have tested positive for the coronavirus after being...
Maine CDC reports 107 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, one death

Latest News

Miller, Stevens make first team All-CAA
Miller, Stevens make first team All-CAA
Orono Blanks Bucksport baseball on the road
Orono blanks Bucksport baseball on the road
Brewer hosts high school track and field meet
Brewer hosts high school track and field meet
Berry boxing NH
Local boxers Berry, Rolfe earned wins in New Hampshire this week