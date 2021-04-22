UMaine field hockey earns awards, set to face Stanford in the America East tournament

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine field hockey had 9 players recognized with conference postseason awards. Michelle Simpson and Josette Babineau earned co-coaching staff of the year. Hana Davis earned midfielder of the year.

UMaine heads into the conference tournament Thursday against Stanford. Their semifinal match is at 2:30 PM in New Jersey. They Black Bears beat the Cardinal last week scoring in the final minute to win by a goal.

