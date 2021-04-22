Advertisement

Two men charged with murder in 2012 killing of Maine man

Zachary T. Phach, and Khang Tran
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Two men have been indicted in connection with a 2012 shooting in Portland that left a South Portland man dead and two others injured.

Portland police said a Cumberland County Grand Jury indicted Zachary T. Phach, 31, and Khang Tran, 27, on charges of murder, attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy.

Police said Phach and Khang shot and killed Matthew Blanchard as he walked with three relatives near Congress and India Streets on July 11, 2012. Two others with Blanchard were shot but survived.

Tran was already in custody at a prison in Pennsylvania when he was indicted earlier this month. Phach was arrested in California.

Both men face pending extradition proceedings to bring them back to Maine,” officials said.

“We are pleased for the Blanchard family and this community that the Grand Jury has indicted these two men for their role in Matthew’s death,” police Chief Frank Clark said.

With the two arrests, Portland police said there remain 13 unsolved homicides still under investigation.

Police said each of the cases has an assigned investigator and are often reviewed to see if new technology can help solve them.

With reduced crime during the pandemic, Portland Police detectives were able to dedicate more time and resources to unsolved cases, resulting in two indictments in a homicide case from nine years ago.

Posted by Portland Maine Police Department on Thursday, April 22, 2021

