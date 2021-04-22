Rockport tennis coach in top 10 for “America’s Top Coach” competition

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Midcoast Rec Center tennis coach Seth Meyer is still up for Tennis Channel’s “America’s Top Coach”. Seth is onto the top 10. Voting runs through May 2nd.

Grand prize winners will be announced the week of May 10th. 1 woman and 1 man will be recognized.

“Grand Prize winners will be featured on Tennis Channel, Tennis.com, in Tennis Magazine, and the TOPSPIN Newsletter. They will also receive a $500 Amazon gift card and a commemorative trophy.”

