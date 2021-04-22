Rockland woman providing personal care products to those in need in Knox County

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - For the last five years, Sharon Hobson has been helping those in need in Knox County.

It all starts from her home.

She’s the face behind One Less Worry.

In addition to raising awareness and reducing the stigma around menstruation, she’s distributes grooming products to 16 schools in the county and numerous food pantries.

“Grooming products include pads and tampons. That’s at the very top of our list, followed by toilet paper, bladder pads, toothpaste, and shampoo,” said Founder of One Less Worry, Sharon Hobson.

2020 posed quite a challenge.

Despite being hard to find, they still donated over 350 miles of toilet paper last year.

“If you start at the top of Maine on U.S. Route 1 and you come all the way across and down, you’d have to go to Ellsworth on Route 1 before you’d run out, so we anticipate that this year we will have gone all the way through Maine on U. S. Route 1 with toilet paper,” she said. “This is about 900 rolls of toilet paper, and this will be gone in three weeks.”

About a third of the products collected get dropped off at Sharon’s home.

The rest she fundraises for.

Their greatest need right now? Toothpaste.

“We can’t afford to buy $3 or $4 tubes of toothpaste, but we want it to be a meaningful size, so we have to work really hard to make our budget go as far as we possibly can. Toothpaste is a big deal. Toilet paper is a big deal, and menstrual pads are a big deal,” explained Hobson.

One Less Worry has distributed a quarter of a million pads and tampons in the last five years.

During the pandemic, Sharon and her team got creative in giving out those items. They set up drive-thru pop ups and delivered them to folks who did not have a means of transportation.

During such a difficult year, Sharon says those at the receiving end were extremely thankful.

“There’s no judgment at One Less Worry. You get what you say you need, and we’re grateful,” she said.

Sharon is also focusing her time on advocacy. She’s already gone before the legislature on a number of bills.

She’s advocating for a change in parameters around SNAP to include some of the most essential grooming products.

Right now, those items can’t be bought with those benefits.

“We’re sort of at the beginning stages,” said Hobson. “Other states are doing it, and we’re hoping to get a lot of states that let the federal government know how important it is for people to have the autonomy to purchase the tampons or pads that work best for them, their families, and for their bodies.”

You can celebrate with One Less Worry this Sunday at Rockland’s Chapman Park on Main Street from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Their birthday celebration will include free access to a number of products.

Masks must be worn.

For more information visit onelessworry.me or email: onelessworry.maine@gmail.com.

Donations can be made here.

SUNDAY - fun day! - Join us 1-3pm this Sunday, April 25th at Rockland's Chapman Park on the corner of Main & Park... Posted by One Less Worry on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Some fun ways you can celebrate 5 years of One Less Worry providing to the community and destigmatizing periods! Correction to our zip code: 04841. Thank you! Posted by One Less Worry on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.