Advertisement

Porter woman facing drug charges

Jill McDevitt’s bail is set at $100,000.
Drug bust in York County
Drug bust in York County(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANDISH, Maine (WABI) - A Porter woman is accused of trafficking drugs.

Jill McDevitt’s bail is set at $100,000.

Police say officers pulled her car over on Route 25 in Standish.

They say meth and money from drug sales were found.

From a search of her car, a storage unit, and her home, police say they found more than $60,000 worth of drugs.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccines
Head of Maine CDC says state in midst of syndemic
"It’s been tough tough having to work around her fishing with a crown on," said F/V Victoria...
Lobsterwoman turned pageant winner to represent Maine in Las Vegas
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 21st
Maine CDC reports 516 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Report: Bangor woman facing charges after raid at home on Union Street
The Maine CDC says 107 people in Maine have tested positive for the coronavirus after being...
Maine CDC reports 107 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, one death

Latest News

Phone Scam
FBI warns New Englanders about fake government agent scams
Zachary T. Phach, and Khang Tran
Two men charged with murder in 2012 killing of Maine man
Police searching for missing Rockland man
Police searching for missing Rockland man
Community Connector Service is being shut down for two days.
Community Connector service suspended, employee tests positive for coronavirus