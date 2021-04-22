Porter woman facing drug charges

STANDISH, Maine (WABI) - A Porter woman is accused of trafficking drugs.

Jill McDevitt’s bail is set at $100,000.

Police say officers pulled her car over on Route 25 in Standish.

They say meth and money from drug sales were found.

From a search of her car, a storage unit, and her home, police say they found more than $60,000 worth of drugs.

