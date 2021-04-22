Porter woman facing drug charges
Jill McDevitt’s bail is set at $100,000.
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STANDISH, Maine (WABI) - A Porter woman is accused of trafficking drugs.
Police say officers pulled her car over on Route 25 in Standish.
They say meth and money from drug sales were found.
From a search of her car, a storage unit, and her home, police say they found more than $60,000 worth of drugs.
