Police searching for missing Rockland man

By Courtney Cortright
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Police in Rockland are searching for a missing man.

They say Tyler Gricus of Rockland was reported missing last week.

Law enforcement agencies on Thursday searched an area on Route 73 in Owl’s Head.

Police say Gricus was staying on a boat in Rockland Harbor.

A few days ago, they called in a coast guard helicopter to search that area along with a state police dive team.

Police say they got a warrant to see if he’s been using his phone or other types of social media.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockland Police Department at 594-0316.

