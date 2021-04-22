Advertisement

Police pursuit runs through four towns Thursday, ending in Orono

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A man has been arrested after police say he led them on a chase through several towns today.

Officials say a Penobscot County Deputy was driving on Route 2 in Greenbush when a car coming the other way nearly struck the cruiser and other vehicles.

A police pursuit began.

We’re told the vehicle ran over road spikes four times before the chase finally ended on Forest Avenue in Orono.

Four different law enforcement agencies responded.

”It was good coordination on everybody’s part. All our agencies, we work hand in hand with all these guys every day, so good team work. Good outcome, no one was hurt,” said Sergeant William Sheehan.

Officials say the driver, who they have not identified, reached speeds of 70mph on Stillwater Avenue in Old Town.

They believe he was likely under the influence.

