Advertisement

Oklahoma passes bill that can protect drivers who hit protesters

Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law that grants immunity to drivers who unintentionally injure or kill protesters while attempting to flee a riot.

It also stiffens penalties for people who block roadways in an effort to protest.

The bill is a reaction to an incident in Tulsa that involved a clash on the highway between a driver and demonstrators who had spilled out onto the road.

Democrats questioned whether the bill was needed since the driver in the case wasn’t charged.

A group protesting the legislation briefly gained entry to the House Chambers inside the State Capitol in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The session resumed after the protesters left the Capitol building.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccines
Head of Maine CDC says state in midst of syndemic
"It’s been tough tough having to work around her fishing with a crown on," said F/V Victoria...
Lobsterwoman turned pageant winner to represent Maine in Las Vegas
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 21st
Maine CDC reports 516 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Report: Bangor woman facing charges after raid at home on Union Street
The Maine CDC says 107 people in Maine have tested positive for the coronavirus after being...
Maine CDC reports 107 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, one death

Latest News

Oklahoma bill protects drivers who unintentionally hit protesters
Police pull over man accused of driving wrong way on I-295
Westbrook man arrested after driving wrong-way on highway, police say
This morning’s virtual press conference can be seen on Senator Troy Jackson’s facebook page.
Maine Democratic legislative leaders unveil proposal to ban corporate contributions to political candidates
The “Protecting the Right to Organize”- or PRO Act was recently sponsored by Senator Angus King.
Maine AFL-CIO urging Collins to back PRO Act