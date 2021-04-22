Advertisement

MSAD #49 receiving new school bus with help from EPA push for reduced diesel emissions

$10.5 million dollars for buses across the country from DERA program
DERA program provides rebates for cleaner buses
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - MSAD 49, which covers the Fairfield area, has received a $20,000 rebate to help replace a school bus.

The rebate comes from the Environmental Protection Agency as part of the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act, or DERA.

Across the country, 473 older buses are being replaced this year as part of the program.

The newer buses adhere to stricter emissions standards that are up to 90% cleaner, reducing pollution and improving the health of students.

MSAD 49 says the rebate covers about 20-percent of the cost to replace the oldest bus in their fleet of 31.

It should arrive this summer.

”In the last six or seven years, we’ve been able to replace seven or eight buses.” says MSAD #49 Operations Director Scott Washburn. “We’ve really taken advantage of grant funding to update our fleet, make it more safe for everyone.”

This was the first year applicants had the option to choose an electric bus for the replacement, something MSAD 49 says they don’t yet have the infrastructure to support but might consider in the future.

DERA rebates for 2021 are expected to open for applications this fall. Find out more.

