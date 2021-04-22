Maine hits six million mark for PPE distribution in state

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The state has hit another milestone in the coronavirus pandemic.

This one has to do with personal protective equipment.

Maine’s CDC director says they have given out more than six million pieces of PPE throughout the state.

Dr. Nirav Shah says even though he’s not reading the exact number of individual inventory each week, that work hasn’t slowed down.

Shah says the fact their public health emergency preparedness team has passed this six million mark shows how hard they’ve been working since they began last year.

”We’ve hit our six millionth piece of PPE that we’ve delivered the healthcare providers, EMS clinicians, nursing homes across the state, and I just want to take a second to thank the entire team at Maine CDC Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program. They’ve been working in concert with colleagues at the National Guard and the Department of Transportation to keep getting PPE to people who need it on the front lines,” says Shah.

PPE distribution began in January of last year.

