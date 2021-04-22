Advertisement

Maine CDC Director says at-home rapid coronavirus test kits are ‘good option’

By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC says at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits to be sold in pharmacies are a good option.

Dr. Nirav Shah says the FDA has authorized the kits for home use.

Shah says the BionaxNow antigen test is one we’ve already been using in the US.

He says you ask the pharmacy for the test kits.

When you are ready to take the test, it’s a swab in the nose.

”It’s a great test. It works really well once. It works particularly well if you run it twice, or even more. That’s what’s called serial testing. You don’t necessarily need to limit yourself. You can do it just once, and it works really well. But if repeating it a few times is something that’s an option for you, the test works even better there,” said Dr. Shah

He suggests using the test as soon as you get home, but you may also want to test right before you go back to the office or the kids go back to school to improve the odds of accuracy.

