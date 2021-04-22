Advertisement

Maine AFL-CIO urging Collins to back PRO Act

The “Protecting the Right to Organize”- or PRO Act was recently sponsored by Senator Angus King.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WABI) - The Maine AFL-CIO today joined State Senator Craig Hickman and workers from around the state in a virtual press conference to call on Congress to pass a bill that would allow workers to form unions free from employer intimidation or harassment.

The “Protecting the Right to Organize,” or PRO Act, was recently sponsored by Senator Angus King.

Supporters say it would reform outdated labor laws to allow more working people to band together and collectively bargain for fair wages. It would also provide more meaningful penalties for employers who fire workers for organizing unions.

The Maine AFL CIO is urging Senator Susan Collins to co-sponsor the legislation.

“At a time when polling shows that nearly half of non-union workers would join a union if they could, and that a solid majority of voters supports the right to collectively bargain and join a union, this legislation removes barriers to that achievement and is long overdue,” said Cynthia Phinney, President of Maine AFL-CIO.

Today’s press conference can be viewed in full on the Maine AFL-CIO’s Facebook page.

