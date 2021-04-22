Late penalty stroke lifts Stanford over Maine field hockey in the America East semifinals

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ (WABI) - The University of Maine field hockey team fell to Stanford 2-1 in the America East semifinals in New Jersey.

Stanford struck first late in the first half by converting a penalty corner. All-American Corinne Zanolli scored on a pretty return pass to put the Cardinal up 1-0. Although, the team did have Stanford crossed out on their uniforms. The school has decided its program will end after this season. Stanford had announced 11 of its programs will be cut during the pandemic.

Maine did equalize early in the 3rd quarter. Old Town graduate Brooke Sulinski broke free and scored on the breakaway to tie the game at 1. It would stay that way until the final minutes of the 4th.

Zanolli got bumped by UMaine goalie Mia Borley in the circle and drew a penalty stroke. Zanolli converted the penalty stroke and the Cardinal would hang on for victory.

Maine’s season came to an end at 7-4.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.