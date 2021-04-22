Advertisement

Late penalty stroke lifts Stanford over Maine field hockey in the America East semifinals

Old Town’s Sulinski scored for Maine
UMaine field hockey blanks Vermont to move to 3-0 in America East
UMaine field hockey blanks Vermont to move to 3-0 in America East
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ (WABI) - The University of Maine field hockey team fell to Stanford 2-1 in the America East semifinals in New Jersey.

Stanford struck first late in the first half by converting a penalty corner. All-American Corinne Zanolli scored on a pretty return pass to put the Cardinal up 1-0. Although, the team did have Stanford crossed out on their uniforms. The school has decided its program will end after this season. Stanford had announced 11 of its programs will be cut during the pandemic.

Maine did equalize early in the 3rd quarter. Old Town graduate Brooke Sulinski broke free and scored on the breakaway to tie the game at 1. It would stay that way until the final minutes of the 4th.

Zanolli got bumped by UMaine goalie Mia Borley in the circle and drew a penalty stroke. Zanolli converted the penalty stroke and the Cardinal would hang on for victory.

Maine’s season came to an end at 7-4.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccines
Head of Maine CDC says state in midst of syndemic
"It’s been tough tough having to work around her fishing with a crown on," said F/V Victoria...
Lobsterwoman turned pageant winner to represent Maine in Las Vegas
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 21st
Maine CDC reports 516 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Report: Bangor woman facing charges after raid at home on Union Street
The Maine CDC says 107 people in Maine have tested positive for the coronavirus after being...
Maine CDC reports 107 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, one death

Latest News

Local tennis coach in top 10 for America's Best Coach
Rockport tennis coach in top 10 for “America’s Top Coach” competition
Warren's Midcoast Sternmen set to sail into PBA semipro basketball league
Warren’s Midcoast Sternmen set to sail into PBA semipro basketball league
UMaine field hockey earns awards, set to face Stanford in the America East tournament
UMaine field hockey earns awards, set to face Stanford in the America East tournament
Miller, Stevens make first team All-CAA
Miller, Stevens make first team All-CAA