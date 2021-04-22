Advertisement

Kids in Bangor celebrate Earth Day

They learned about recycling, composting and protecting the planet.
Kids in Bangor show their love for the planet by celebrating Earth Day.
Kids in Bangor show their love for the planet by celebrating Earth Day.(wabi)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A little spring snow didn’t keep kids in Bangor from celebrating Earth Day Thursday.

We stopped by Bangor Parks and Rec where the kids were having fun learning about the Earth.

The plan was to spend the day outside.

After Mother Nature threw a little snow our way, the kids stayed inside for most of the afternoon.

They learned about recycling and composting.

The kids also made Earth Day headbands and did some coloring activities to show their love for our planet.

“It’s a really important day cause if we don’t celebrate it, the Earth will get sad,” said six-year-old, Nova Hunnefeld.

“It’s just really important they get really excited about it. We are fortunate we have a group of kiddos that love going outside anyways, so anytime we’re outside, they’ll see something, and they notice it, and they’re aware of it, and we just want to build on that and make it bigger for them,” said Shawna Rustin, Bangor Parks and Rec Program Director.

Weather permitting, the kids were going to do some planting outside.

They encourage people of all ages to take advantage of all of the city’s outdoor trails and parks.

Hikes at Brown Woods and the City Forest are family friendly and great for younger and older hikers.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

