Gusty Wind Continues This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll continue with the mostly cloudy, windy and cold theme through the evening hours. Snow showers will be possible this afternoon mainly for areas north of Bangor. Temperatures will only reach the 30s to maybe some low 40s for highs today but will feel much colder due to the gusty wind. The west/northwest wind will average 10-20 MPH this afternoon with gusts to 40-50 MPH possible which will make temperatures feel like it’s in the 20s for most spots. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight with a few snow showers possible mainly across the north. A cold night too with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s. It will be breezy tonight with wind gusts to 25-30 MPH at times which will make it feel like it’s in the teens and 20s for the overnight hours.

Our Friday looks much better although the wind will still be a factor. Expect a drier and milder day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. The gusty west/northwest breeze will continue with gusts to 35-45 MPH possible. High pressure will build in for the start of the weekend giving us a fantastic day Saturday. Saturday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Rain enters the forecast Sunday as low pressure approaches from the south. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Showers will linger into Monday morning followed by brightening skies as low pressure moves to our east. Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold. Snow showers possible mainly north. Highs between 34°-44°. West/northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 40-50 MPH possible. Wind chills will feel more like it’s in the 20s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Snow showers possible north. Breezy and cold. Lows between 27°-35°. West wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy and milder. Highs between 46°-56°. West/northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 35-45 MPH possible.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Monday: Morning showers then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

