FBI warns New Englanders about fake government agent scams
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WABI) - The FBI is warning New Englanders about scammers claiming to be a government official and using intimidation or threats to get money.
The office said it’s seeing a rise in the number of reports of the scam from Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.
The FBI stressed that federal agencies do not call or e-mail people threatening arrest or demanding money.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.