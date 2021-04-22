Advertisement

Elvers rocket back up in value in Maine

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Tiny baby eels are worth big bucks again in Maine.

The state is home to the U.S.’s only significant fishery for the baby eels, which are called elvers, and it’s taking place right now.

Prices tanked last year due to disruption to the worldwide economy caused by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The elvers are worth so much because of the crucial role they play in Asian aquaculture.

They’ve been worth between $1,300 and $2,400 per pound every year since 2015, except last year, when they were worth $525.

So far this season they’re worth more than $1,600 per pound.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccines
Head of Maine CDC says state in midst of syndemic
"It’s been tough tough having to work around her fishing with a crown on," said F/V Victoria...
Lobsterwoman turned pageant winner to represent Maine in Las Vegas
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 21st
Maine CDC reports 516 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Report: Bangor woman facing charges after raid at home on Union Street
The Maine CDC says 107 people in Maine have tested positive for the coronavirus after being...
Maine CDC reports 107 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, one death

Latest News

File photo
Unemployment levels continue to drop in Maine
Latest coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC
410 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death
Price of elvers on the rise
Working to build racial equity in our communities
Working to build racial equity in our communities