Advertisement

Community Connector service suspended, employee tests positive for coronavirus

The City of Bangor says the bus system won’t run on Friday and Saturday.
Community Connector Service is being shut down for two days.
Community Connector Service is being shut down for two days.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Community Connector bus service in Bangor is being shut down for two days.

It comes after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The City of Bangor says the bus system won’t run on Friday and Saturday.

We’re told three employees may have been exposed to the person who tested positive.

Any passengers who may have been exposed will be notified.

City officials say stopping the services, for the time being, is a necessary precaution.

“We understand how much bus service means to our community, and want our riders to know that we did not reach this decision lightly but feel extra caution is warranted. Any passengers known to have been exposed will be notified soon, if they have not already been,” said Assistant City Manager Courtney O’Donnell.

According to a City of Bangor press release “The City recognizes that the decision to briefly halt services will be an inconvenience to those who rely on this transportation. City officials have determined that this service interruption is necessary to take preventative measures, to evaluate staffing levels, and to properly sanitize the transit vehicles and building.”

Services will be back up and running on Monday, April 26, 2021, with some changes.

The route that services Old Town will run on a Saturday schedule for all of next week.

The Black Bear Orono Express will run Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday next week from 8 am- 4 pm.

Community Connector service suspended after employee tests positive for COVID-19 Due to a positive case of COVID-19...

Posted by City of Bangor, Maine - City Hall on Thursday, April 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccines
Head of Maine CDC says state in midst of syndemic
"It’s been tough tough having to work around her fishing with a crown on," said F/V Victoria...
Lobsterwoman turned pageant winner to represent Maine in Las Vegas
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 21st
Maine CDC reports 516 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Report: Bangor woman facing charges after raid at home on Union Street
The Maine CDC says 107 people in Maine have tested positive for the coronavirus after being...
Maine CDC reports 107 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, one death

Latest News

Phone Scam
FBI warns New Englanders about fake government agent scams
Zachary T. Phach, and Khang Tran
Two men charged with murder in 2012 killing of Maine man
Drug bust in York County
Porter woman facing drug charges
Police searching for missing Rockland man
Police searching for missing Rockland man