Community Connector service suspended, employee tests positive for coronavirus

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Community Connector bus service in Bangor is being shut down for two days.

It comes after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The City of Bangor says the bus system won’t run on Friday and Saturday.

We’re told three employees may have been exposed to the person who tested positive.

Any passengers who may have been exposed will be notified.

City officials say stopping the services, for the time being, is a necessary precaution.

“We understand how much bus service means to our community, and want our riders to know that we did not reach this decision lightly but feel extra caution is warranted. Any passengers known to have been exposed will be notified soon, if they have not already been,” said Assistant City Manager Courtney O’Donnell.

According to a City of Bangor press release “The City recognizes that the decision to briefly halt services will be an inconvenience to those who rely on this transportation. City officials have determined that this service interruption is necessary to take preventative measures, to evaluate staffing levels, and to properly sanitize the transit vehicles and building.”

Services will be back up and running on Monday, April 26, 2021, with some changes.

The route that services Old Town will run on a Saturday schedule for all of next week.

The Black Bear Orono Express will run Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday next week from 8 am- 4 pm.

