Advertisement

City of Augusta installs new electric vehicle chargers

The two-vehicle chargers are at City Center and Dickman Street parking garage
The two-vehicle chargers are at City Center and Dickman Street parking garage(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta has installed two new electric vehicle charging stations which were turned on last week.

A $10,000 grant from Efficiency Maine helped fund the $32,000 project.

The two vehicle chargers can be found outside City Center and in the Dickman Street parking garage.

The system fits into the city’s larger goal of sustainability.

Last year, Augusta became the first municipality in the state to source 100-percent of its electricity from renewable sources.

”Transportation makes up about half of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.” says Augusta’s Economic Development Director Keith Luke. “The climate action goal is for 41-thousand electric vehicles in the state by 2025, and investing in this kind of infrastructure is going to help make that possible.”

The system is free for the moment, but even when the payment systems come online, charging your vehicle could cost less than two dollars.

“While this is an investment and an installation that’s newsworthy at this point I think we’re going to quickly get to a point where the installation and addition of electric vehicle chargers are no longer newsworthy.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccines
Head of Maine CDC says state in midst of syndemic
"It’s been tough tough having to work around her fishing with a crown on," said F/V Victoria...
Lobsterwoman turned pageant winner to represent Maine in Las Vegas
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 21st
Maine CDC reports 516 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Report: Bangor woman facing charges after raid at home on Union Street
The Maine CDC says 107 people in Maine have tested positive for the coronavirus after being...
Maine CDC reports 107 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, one death

Latest News

DERA program provides rebates for cleaner buses
MSAD #49 receiving new school bus with help from EPA push for reduced diesel emissions
Caravan of protesters want to end out-of-state trash entering Maine landfills.
Protesters and local landfill operators argue over out-of-state trash leading to Penobscot River pollution
USDA invests $6 million in Maine water, energy infrastructure
Police pursuit ends in Orono Thursday.
Police pursuit runs through four towns Thursday, ending in Orono