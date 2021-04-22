City of Augusta installs new electric vehicle chargers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta has installed two new electric vehicle charging stations which were turned on last week.

A $10,000 grant from Efficiency Maine helped fund the $32,000 project.

The two vehicle chargers can be found outside City Center and in the Dickman Street parking garage.

The system fits into the city’s larger goal of sustainability.

Last year, Augusta became the first municipality in the state to source 100-percent of its electricity from renewable sources.

”Transportation makes up about half of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.” says Augusta’s Economic Development Director Keith Luke. “The climate action goal is for 41-thousand electric vehicles in the state by 2025, and investing in this kind of infrastructure is going to help make that possible.”

The system is free for the moment, but even when the payment systems come online, charging your vehicle could cost less than two dollars.

“While this is an investment and an installation that’s newsworthy at this point I think we’re going to quickly get to a point where the installation and addition of electric vehicle chargers are no longer newsworthy.”

