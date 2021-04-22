410 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death
Person in Kennebec County died with the virus, according to Maine CDC
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maine (WABI) - A person from Kennebec County died with coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.
There are also 410 newly recorded cases.
That brings our week-long average to 423 daily cases.
Total cases are now 58.868 since last March.
Of those, 44,048 are confirmed.
The overall death count rises to 769.
There are 39 patients in critical care. 15 are on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.
Kennebec and Somerset counties reporting 38 new cases each.
Penobscot County has 29.
Knox and Waldo both with 8 additional cases.
Just one new cases in Washington County and Piscataquis is reporting no change.
