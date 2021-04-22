Advertisement

410 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 1 new death

Person in Kennebec County died with the virus, according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC
Latest coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - A person from Kennebec County died with coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.

There are also 410 newly recorded cases.

That brings our week-long average to 423 daily cases.

Total cases are now 58.868 since last March.

Of those, 44,048 are confirmed.

The overall death count rises to 769.

There are 39 patients in critical care. 15 are on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine(WABI TV)

Kennebec and Somerset counties reporting 38 new cases each.

Penobscot County has 29.

Knox and Waldo both with 8 additional cases.

Just one new cases in Washington County and Piscataquis is reporting no change.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccines
Head of Maine CDC says state in midst of syndemic
"It’s been tough tough having to work around her fishing with a crown on," said F/V Victoria...
Lobsterwoman turned pageant winner to represent Maine in Las Vegas
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 21st
Maine CDC reports 516 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Report: Bangor woman facing charges after raid at home on Union Street
The Maine CDC says 107 people in Maine have tested positive for the coronavirus after being...
Maine CDC reports 107 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, one death

Latest News

File photo
Unemployment levels continue to drop in Maine
Price of elvers on the rise
So far this season they’re worth more than $1,600 per pound.
Elvers rocket back up in value in Maine
Working to build racial equity in our communities
Working to build racial equity in our communities