Working to build racial equity in our communities

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -After three weeks of testimony, it took a jury just over ten hours to find former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd nearly a year ago.

Civil rights leaders say it’s a step in the right direction, but there is still work to be done.

We spoke with a local advocate about the work they are doing for racial equity in our communities.

David Patrick, Racial Equity and Justice Organization said, “We do a ton of work in school systems.”

As a social worker and co-founder of the non-profit Racial Equity and Justice, David Patrick says they are continuing to focus on the work they have been doing in our community.

“I think some of the most important work that we do is with younger individuals.”

They work with students and staff from kindergarten all the way to a college level.

“We have a workshop coming up with counselors and school social workers and mental health supports, and so that’s really like a cornerstone of what we do because I think for a lot of us, the bigotry, prejudice, stereotypes, and caricatures, xenophobia, and stuff like that, it actually starts at an early age.”

As a racial justice advocate, he says it’s their mission to build strong relationships in the community because of the connections they create.

“We do food pantry work. We do gardening. We have youth activities. We have activities for trans racial adoptees and foster children and their families. We have a community fund that we go to, and mentorship and support for student organizations, and again, like we do do advocacy, but we also do mutual aid, whether that’s supporting people with clothing or, you know, things for the unhoused.”

Patrick says work on relationships also means people moving away from political identities.

“I have friends who are Trump supporters. I have friends who are Biden supporters. I have friends who hate both of them, right? And, so, like, in this idea that everybody is so distant, it’s just, just, it’s not accurate. I don’t know how we get past judging somebody completely by like politics. This entire incident of George Floyd, was, the entire narrative was shaped by political ideology, not by human dignity.”

Patrick suggests moving energy toward others who want to move forward.

“Focus on investing in the people who are, who want to make a change, instead of burning up all our energy other people who aren’t going to change.”

In a statement from the Greater Bangor Area Branch NAACP, they also say more work needs to be done. “All Maine residents need to combat racism in every way possible. It is our responsibility to end the culture of racism within our communities.”

Patrick says anyone who would like to get involved with the Racial Equity and Justice organization in Bangor can reach out to them anytime.

For more information visit https://www.racialequityandjustice.org/.

