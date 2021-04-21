What is the future of absentee voting in Maine?

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The legislative committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs heard several bills regarding absentee voting and ballot tracking in Maine.

One bill provides drop boxes to all municipalities for absentee ballots.

Another provides absentee ballot tracking for Maine voters.

Many in favor of these bills spoke about how well they worked during the pandemic.

They want the practices to be implemented for future elections.

”This bill seeks to codify a practice that was smoothly and successfully implemented during the 2020 election,” said Rep. Kyle Bailey, (D) Gorham.

“Everyone should have the freedom to vote equally to ensure that our elections truly reflect the will of the people,” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. “About 62% of Mainers cast an absentee ballot either in person, via the mail, or in an absentee ballot drop box.”

Nobody spoke in opposition to the drop box or ballot tracking bills.

Another bill heard today establishes a system of voting by mail.

Others work to ensure all legal voters are able to participate in elections.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.