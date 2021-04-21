Advertisement

What is the future of absentee voting in Maine?

Legislative committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs heard several bills today regarding absentee voting and ballot tracking in Maine.
The legislative committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs heard several bills Wednesday regarding...
The legislative committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs heard several bills Wednesday regarding absentee voting and ballot tracking in Maine.(David Sharp | AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The legislative committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs heard several bills regarding absentee voting and ballot tracking in Maine.

One bill provides drop boxes to all municipalities for absentee ballots.

Another provides absentee ballot tracking for Maine voters.

Many in favor of these bills spoke about how well they worked during the pandemic.

They want the practices to be implemented for future elections.

”This bill seeks to codify a practice that was smoothly and successfully implemented during the 2020 election,” said Rep. Kyle Bailey, (D) Gorham.

“Everyone should have the freedom to vote equally to ensure that our elections truly reflect the will of the people,” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. “About 62% of Mainers cast an absentee ballot either in person, via the mail, or in an absentee ballot drop box.”

Nobody spoke in opposition to the drop box or ballot tracking bills.

Another bill heard today establishes a system of voting by mail.

Others work to ensure all legal voters are able to participate in elections.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
"It’s been tough tough having to work around her fishing with a crown on," said F/V Victoria...
Lobsterwoman turned pageant winner to represent Maine in Las Vegas
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 21st
Maine CDC reports 516 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
The Maine CDC says 107 people in Maine have tested positive for the coronavirus after being...
Maine CDC reports 107 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, one death
Latest coronavirus cases per Maine CDC
430 newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine

Latest News

Major overhaul.
Bangor amusement center undergoes overhaul amid pandemic
Maine might put limits on size of all-terrain vehicles
The base is needed as a place to organize trail crews and to store tools and camping equipment.
Maine AT Club plans to build new Maine Trail Center in Skowhegan to help maintain the Trail
'Taste of Waterville' is going on this year with a new location and modified format.
‘Taste of Waterville’ set for August with modified format and location