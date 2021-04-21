Advertisement

UMaine student wins Truman Scholarship

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A University of Maine junior dedicated to strengthening communities through environmental policy has been awarded the 2021 Harry S. Truman Scholarship.

Dominique DiSpirito has served as the food bank liaison for Maine Day Meal Packout the last two years ensuring they receive about 70,000 donated meals each year.

She’s also the organizer of International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day at the University.

Scholarship winners were selected based on their record of community service and government involvement, leadership experience, and academic, writing, and analytical abilities.

”It’s really, really important,” DiSpirito said. “Not just for the money, which is obviously nice. The support and resources provided for grad school are amazing. But also, there’s something very humbling to me to be recognized for a public service scholarship. It’s pretty exciting to have won a competitive national scholarship for something I’m passionate about and want to do.”

DiSpirito hopes to attend Yale Law School after she finishes up at UMaine next spring.

