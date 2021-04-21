Advertisement

‘Taste of Waterville’ set for August with modified format and location

Organizers promised it would be back this year, bigger and better.
'Taste of Waterville' is going on this year with a new location and modified format.
'Taste of Waterville' is going on this year with a new location and modified format.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE Maine (WABI) - Last years’s Annual Taste of Waterville event was canceled due to the pandemic.

Organizers promised it would be back this year, bigger and better.

The show is going on this year with a new location and modified format.

The Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce 29th Annual Taste of Waterville is scheduled for Wednesday, August 4th, at the Head of Falls off Front Street in downtown Waterville.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

More than two dozen cultural foods and demonstrations will be on display.

Another change this year - the event will be an adult-focused, daylong event.

Children are still welcome, but there will not be as many events for them.

“There will be beer gardens set up throughout, so you’ll be able to walk around, visit the vendor booths, and enjoy the different music and entertainment from all the various backgrounds with a beer in your hand. There will be lots of room so people can be socially distanced, and again, following all the guidelines and adjusting as we need to,” explained Taste of Waterville Chair, Shawn Michaud.

Applications are now being accepted for restaurant and food-related vendor participants.

To reserve a spot for this year’s event, contact Cindy@midmainechamber.com or call 207-873-3315.

Make plans to join us on Wednesday, August 4 for Taste of Waterville. Enjoy a fun-filled day of adult entertainment - a...

Posted by Taste of Waterville on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
"It’s been tough tough having to work around her fishing with a crown on," said F/V Victoria...
Lobsterwoman turned pageant winner to represent Maine in Las Vegas
Latest coronavirus cases per Maine CDC
430 newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine
The Maine CDC says 107 people in Maine have tested positive for the coronavirus after being...
Maine CDC reports 107 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, one death
UPDATE: UMaine officials say Afshin Zarechian has been located

Latest News

Maine State House
Maine might put limits on size of all-terrain vehicles
The base is needed as a place to organize trail crews and to store tools and camping equipment.
Maine AT Club plans to build new Maine Trail Center in Skowhegan to help maintain the Trail
Maine Children's Trust has announced a new prevention effort called, "The Front Porch Project."
Maine Children’s Trust leads child abuse prevention effort with “The Front Porch Project”
Vaccines
Head of Maine CDC says state in midst of syndemic