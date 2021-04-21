‘Taste of Waterville’ set for August with modified format and location

WATERVILLE Maine (WABI) - Last years’s Annual Taste of Waterville event was canceled due to the pandemic.

Organizers promised it would be back this year, bigger and better.

The show is going on this year with a new location and modified format.

The Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce 29th Annual Taste of Waterville is scheduled for Wednesday, August 4th, at the Head of Falls off Front Street in downtown Waterville.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

More than two dozen cultural foods and demonstrations will be on display.

Another change this year - the event will be an adult-focused, daylong event.

Children are still welcome, but there will not be as many events for them.

“There will be beer gardens set up throughout, so you’ll be able to walk around, visit the vendor booths, and enjoy the different music and entertainment from all the various backgrounds with a beer in your hand. There will be lots of room so people can be socially distanced, and again, following all the guidelines and adjusting as we need to,” explained Taste of Waterville Chair, Shawn Michaud.

Applications are now being accepted for restaurant and food-related vendor participants.

To reserve a spot for this year’s event, contact Cindy@midmainechamber.com or call 207-873-3315.

