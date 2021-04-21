Scattered Showers This Afternoon, More Numerous Late

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will approach Maine this afternoon. Mixed rain/snow showers will likely to change to rain showers across the north and scattered rain showers elsewhere will become more numerous during the afternoon and evening hours. We will have a wide range in temperatures today as warmer air associated with the warm front only makes into southern and coastal parts of the state resulting in temperatures in the 50s south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln with highs in the 40s to the north. Rain will continue tonight in most locales however areas from Greenville north and west will likely see rain and snow mix changing to snow after midnight. Temperatures will drop back to the 30s for most spots tonight.

As low pressure moves to our east Thursday, a gusty northwest wind on the backside of the storm will usher colder air into the state causing morning rain to change to snow and mixed rain/snow showers by late morning into the afternoon before tapering off from southwest to northeast across the state during the afternoon and evening. Thursday will be a windy and cold day with highs only in the upper 30s to mid-40s but feeling colder with a gusty northwest wind. The wind could gust to 40-50 MPH at times Thursday making temperatures feel more like it’s in the 20s and 30s at times. Storm total snowfall accumulations will range from 1″-3″ for areas north and west of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln then 4″-8″ over far northwestern parts of the state. Friday will be a drier and milder day with brightening skies and highs in the 50s but will feel cooler as we’ll continue to see a gusty west/northwest breeze. It looks like the wind could still gust to 40-50 MPH at times Friday too. High pressure will build in for the start of the weekend giving us a great day Saturday. Saturday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Enjoy the day Saturday as Sunday looks wet. Low pressure approaching from the south will bring rain into the state for the second half of our weekend. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

The best chance for several inches of snow will be across the far northwest corner of Maine. (WABI)

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy. Mixed rain/snow showers north, scattered rain showers elsewhere. Highs between 40°-58°. Light wind will become south/southeast 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Rain likely. Rain and snow over northern and western areas. Lows between 29°-37°. Wind will become northwest 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold. Morning rain and snow tapering to scattered snow showers from southwest to northeast across the state. Highs between 37°-45°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 40-50 MPH possible. Wind chills will feel more like it’s in the 20s and 30s throughout the day.

Friday: Brightening skies, breezy and milder. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

